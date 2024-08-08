Tropical Storm Debby makes second landfall in South Carolina as flooding continues

Tropical Storm Debby has made landfall for a second time as it continues to move up the East Coast.

The storm made landfall over South Carolina early Thursday, with top wind sustained winds of 50 mph at landfall. The center of the storm came ashore south of Myrtle Beach.

The storm had previously crossed the coast on Monday when it made its first landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm continues to threaten millions of Americans with heavy rains and flash flooding. Tornado threats are also in the mix.

Debby is moving into North Carolina and its bands of heavy rain are starting to reach Virginia. The storm will continue up through the New England area over the weekend.

President Joe Biden previously approved emergency declarations for Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

At least six people have died this week as a result of the storm.

On Monday, over 300,000 had been without power in Florida when the storm slammed into the state, but crews have worked to restore power to most households. Now North Carolina is facing outages, with nearly 100,000 without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

Debby also upended travel this week.

On Thursday, there were already over 700 flight delays and more than 60 cancellations within, into, or out of the U.S. as of 7 a.m., according to FlightAware.