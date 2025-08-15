'Tropical Friend' Invest 98L could bring helpful rain to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heat risk still moderate through the weekend (2 out of 4)

Tracking the Tropics: Invest 98L

Temperatures will improve on Friday as tropical moisture— and tropical downpours— move across South Texas. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s! It won't last long as most of the rain from our 'Tropical Friend' Invest 98L will occur during the mid-afternoon and wrap up on Saturday morning. Heat risk will remain at least moderate (2 out of 4) through the weekend.

More significant rainfall is expected late Friday night. This timeframe is sooner as upper level sterring pulls Invest 98L toward South Texas. The NHC says this system could become a Tropical Depression before if moves over land. Regardless of tropical development, that water has to go somewhere and it looks like we could benefit. There are still many factors ahead to monitor: small changes in the overall weather pattern could make this rainfall skirt right by us (a slim chance of a let down). I'll continue to monitor. Rip currents will be more likely, so please be mindful of dangerous surf on Friday, Saturday, and potentially Sunday, too!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday: Scattered tropical downpours

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Friday night: Isolated tropical downpours

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a great evening!