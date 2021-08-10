Triple digit heat indices stay in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With high pressure in control of our weather pattern, we can now expect sunshine-filled days with plenty of heat and humidity.

The first day of school for many students today will be warm and very muggy with temperatures near 80 degrees!

Deepening low pressure to our north is beginning to move out and that will help ease our pressure gradient in South Texas and result in less wind. For today, still expect breezy conditions out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH which will result in a moderate rip current risk for Gulf-facing beaches.

Our rainfall opportunity is not completely gone. As our dome of high pressure moves every so slightly to the north by the middle and end of the week, it will allow a few Gulf showers to move inland through the afternoons. These will be typical summer-time showers and be very stray to spotty over the region. Most of us will stay dry.

As we move closer and closer to the peak of hurricane season, September 10th, we’ll expect the tropics to heat up as well.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six will move into the Puerto Rico/Cuba area over the next couple of days. This area of disturbed weather could become Tropical Storm Fred later today. At this point, this system is not a threat to South Texas, and we’ll be keeping a watchful eye on it for the next few days.

Today: Hot, breezy and humid…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly clear, less wind and warm…Low: 78…Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, a stray shower and hot…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Lots of sunshine, only a stray shower, very hot…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Aside from a stray shower, mainly sunny dry and hot…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Few extra clouds, but still plenty of sunshine and a stray shower…High: 95…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Sunday: Sunny skies, light winds and hot…High: 95…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

Have a great day!