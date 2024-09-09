Tracking Francine

What’s New? -
Tuesday 9/10 7 p.m.
- Tropical Storm Francine is taking a northeast motion, slight decrease in pressure
- Tropical Storm Watch canceled for the Coastal Bend, bays, and immediate coast
- Tropical Storm Warning canceled for near shore waters
- Francine will stay offshore of the Texas coast
- Landfall is still expected along the Louisiana coast for Wednesday evening as a Category 1 Hurricane
Location: 26.4°N 94.3°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 75 mph
Present Movement: NE at 10 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 980 mb
Next update: Wednesday (9/11) at 4 a.m.
RELATED STORIES:
- Louisiana under state of emergency as Francine is expected to become a hurricane
- Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet: 'We are preparing for the worst' ahead of Francine
- New Orleans under Hurricane Watch as Tropical Storm Francine approaches Louisiana coast
______________________________________________________________________Tuesday 9/10 7 p.m.
- Tropical Storm Francine is taking a northeast shift, slight decrease in pressure
- Tropical Storm Watch canceled for the Coastal Bend, bays, and immediate coast
- Tropical Storm Warning canceled for near shore waters
- Francine will stay offshore of the Mexican and Texas coast, bringing isolated showers Tuesday
- Francine will likely become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon or evening
- Landfall is still expected along the Louisiana coast for Wednesday evening as a Category 1 Hurricane
Location: 25.8°N 94.8°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 75 mph
Present Movement: NE at 10 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 982 mb
Next update: Tuesday (9/10) at 10 p.m.
Tuesday 9/10 4 p.m.
- Tropical Storm Francine is taking a northeast shift, slight decrease in pressure
- Tropical Storm Watch canceled for the Coastal Bend, bays, and immediate coast
- Tropical Storm Warning canceled for near shore waters
- Francine will stay offshore of the Mexican and Texas coast, bringing isolated showers Tuesday
- Francine will likely become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon or evening
- Landfall is still expected along the Louisiana coast for Wednesday evening as a Category 1 Hurricane
Location: 25.7°N 95.0°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 65 mph
Present Movement: NE at 10 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 987 mb
Next update: Tuesday (9/10) at 7 p.m.
Tuesday 9/10 4 p.m.
- Tropical Storm Francine is taking a northeast shift, slight decrease in pressure
- Tropical Storm Watch canceled for the Coastal Bend, bays, and immediate coast
- Tropical Storm Warning canceled for near shore waters
- Francine will stay offshore of the Mexican and Texas coast, bringing isolated showers Tuesday
- Francine will likely become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon or evening
- Landfall is still expected along the Louisiana coast for Wednesday evening as a Category 1 Hurricane
Location: 25.7°N 95.0°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 65 mph
Present Movement: NE at 10 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 987 mb
Next update: Tuesday (9/10) at 7 p.m.
Tuesday 9/10 1 p.m.
- Tropical Storm Francine is taking a northeast shift, slight decrease in pressure
- Tropical Storm Watch canceled for the Coastal Bend, bays, and immediate coast
- Tropical Storm Warning canceled for near shore waters
- Francine will stay offshore of the Mexican and Texas coast, bringing isolated showers Tuesday
- Francine will likely become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon or evening
- Landfall is still expected along the Louisiana coast for Wednesday evening as a Category 1 Hurricane
Location: 25.3°N 95.2°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 65 mph
Present Movement: NE at 9 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 988 mb
Next update: Tuesday (9/10) at 4 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
Louisiana under state of emergency as Francine is expected to become a hurricane
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet: 'We are preparing for the worst' ahead of Francine
_____________________________________________________
Tuesday 9/10 10 a.m.
- Tropical Storm Francine is taking a north-northeast shift, slight decrease in pressure
- Francine will stay offshore of the Mexican and Texas coast, bringing some periodic showers throughout Tuesday
- Francine will likely become a hurricane by Tuesday evening to night
- Landfall is still expected along the Louisiana coast for Wednesday evening as a potential Category 2 Hurricane
Location: 24.9°N 95.6°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 65 mph
Present Movement: NNE at 8 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 988 mb
_________________________________________________________________
Tuesday 9/10 7 a.m.
- Tropical Storm Francine is taking a shift more north, slight decrease in pressure
- Francine will stay offshore of the Mexican and Texas coast, bringing some periodic showers
- Francine will likely become a hurricane today
- Landfall is still expected along the Louisiana coast for Wednesday evening as a potential Category 2 Hurricane
Location: 24.5°N 95.9°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 65 mph
Present Movement: N at 5 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 990 mb
Next update: Tuesday (9/10) at 10 a.m.
¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯
Tuesday 9/10 4 a.m.
- Little change in movement since last update
- Francine is anticipated to stay offshore of the Mexican and Texas coast
- Francine will likely become a hurricane Tuesday
- Landfall is still expected along the Louisiana coast for Wednesday evening
Location: 24.4°N 96.2°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 65 mph
Present Movement: NNW at 5 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 992 mb
Next update: Tuesday (9/10) at 7 a.m.
¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯
Monday 9/9 10 p.m.
- Little change in intensity since earlier this evening
- No appreciable change in forecast path
- Landfall still expected late Wednesday in southern Louisiana
- Major impact for Coastal Bend will be high surface, dangerous rip currents and 1 - 3 feet of coastal inundation
Location: 24.3°N 96.2°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 65 mph
Present Movement: NNW at 5 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 992 mb
Next update: Tuesday (9/10) at 4 a.m.
¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯
Monday 9/9 7 p.m.
- Francine better organized and developing an eye
- Recon flight indicates pressure falling steadily
- Track forecast, despite slight jog of eye to the west, is essentially unchanged
- Landfall expected late Wednesday in southern Louisiana
Summary of Information as of 7 p.m.
Location: 24.1°N 96.0°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 65 mph
Present Movement: NNW at 7 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 993 mb
Summary of Information as of 4 p.m.
- Francine is a tropical storm and is forecast to strengthen to a category 2 hurricane before making landfall in the Louisiana Coast Wednesday
- Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for counties along the coast in Coastal Bend and all along the Texas coastline.
- The Upper Texas Coast is under a Tropical Storm Warning and a majority of the Louisiana coast is under a Hurricane Warning.
- The system is becoming stronger and better organized
There is an increasing possibility for life-threatening storm surge for parts of the Upper Texas Coast and Louisiana.
Monday 9/9 1 p.m.
- Francine is a tropical storm and is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane when it reaches the northwestern Gulf coast by Wednesday
- The system is becoming stronger and better organized
- There is an increasing possibility for life-threatening storm surge for parts of the Upper Texas Coast and Louisiana.
- The Upper Texas Coast is under a Tropical Storm Watch and a majority of the Louisiana coast is under a Hurricane watch.
- Currently, no watches or warnings are in place for the Coastal Bend
Location: 23.7°N 95.8°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 60 mph
Present Movement: NNW at 5 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 996 mb
Monday 9/9 10 a.m.
- Francine is now a tropical storm and is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane when it reaches the northwestern Gulf coast by Wednesday
- There is an increasing possibility for life-threatening storm surge for parts of the Upper Texas Coast and Louisiana.
- The Upper Texas Coast is under a Tropical Storm Watch and a majority of Louisiana is under a Hurricane watch.
Currently, no watches or warnings are in place for the Coastal Bend
Summary of Information as of 10 a.m.
Location: 23.0°N 94.9°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 50 mph
Present Movement: NNW at 5 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 1002 mb