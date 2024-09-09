Watch Now
Tracking Francine

Francine, the 6th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, is bearing down on coastal Louisiana
What’s New? -

Tuesday 9/10 7 p.m.

  • Tropical Storm Francine is taking a northeast motion, slight decrease in pressure
  • Tropical Storm Watch canceled for the Coastal Bend, bays, and immediate coast
  • Tropical Storm Warning canceled for near shore waters
  • Francine will stay offshore of the Texas coast
  • Landfall is still expected along the Louisiana coast for Wednesday evening as a Category 1 Hurricane

Location: 26.4°N 94.3°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 75 mph
Present Movement: NE at 10 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 980 mb
Next update: Wednesday (9/11) at 4 a.m.

Tuesday 9/10 4 p.m.

  • Tropical Storm Francine is taking a northeast shift, slight decrease in pressure
  • Tropical Storm Watch canceled for the Coastal Bend, bays, and immediate coast
  • Tropical Storm Warning canceled for near shore waters
  • Francine will stay offshore of the Mexican and Texas coast, bringing isolated showers Tuesday
  • Francine will likely become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon or evening
  • Landfall is still expected along the Louisiana coast for Wednesday evening as a Category 1 Hurricane

Location: 25.7°N 95.0°W

Maximum Sustained Winds: 65 mph

Present Movement: NE at 10 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 987 mb

Next update: Tuesday (9/10) at 7 p.m.

Tuesday 9/10 1 p.m.

  • Tropical Storm Francine is taking a northeast shift, slight decrease in pressure
  • Tropical Storm Watch canceled for the Coastal Bend, bays, and immediate coast
  • Tropical Storm Warning canceled for near shore waters
  • Francine will stay offshore of the Mexican and Texas coast, bringing isolated showers Tuesday
  • Francine will likely become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon or evening
  • Landfall is still expected along the Louisiana coast for Wednesday evening as a Category 1 Hurricane

Location: 25.3°N 95.2°W

Maximum Sustained Winds: 65 mph

Present Movement: NE at 9 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 988 mb

Next update: Tuesday (9/10) at 4 p.m.

Louisiana under state of emergency as Francine is expected to become a hurricane

Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet: 'We are preparing for the worst' ahead of Francine

Tuesday 9/10 10 a.m.

  • Tropical Storm Francine is taking a north-northeast shift, slight decrease in pressure
  • Francine will stay offshore of the Mexican and Texas coast, bringing some periodic showers throughout Tuesday
  • Francine will likely become a hurricane by Tuesday evening to night
  • Landfall is still expected along the Louisiana coast for Wednesday evening as a potential Category 2 Hurricane

Location: 24.9°N 95.6°W

Maximum Sustained Winds: 65 mph

Present Movement: NNE at 8 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 988 mb

Tuesday 9/10 7 a.m.

  • Tropical Storm Francine is taking a shift more north, slight decrease in pressure
  • Francine will stay offshore of the Mexican and Texas coast, bringing some periodic showers
  • Francine will likely become a hurricane today
  • Landfall is still expected along the Louisiana coast for Wednesday evening as a potential Category 2 Hurricane

Location: 24.5°N 95.9°W

Maximum Sustained Winds: 65 mph

Present Movement: N at 5 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 990 mb

Next update: Tuesday (9/10) at 10 a.m.

Tuesday 9/10 4 a.m.

  • Little change in movement since last update
  • Francine is anticipated to stay offshore of the Mexican and Texas coast
  • Francine will likely become a hurricane Tuesday
  • Landfall is still expected along the Louisiana coast for Wednesday evening

Location: 24.4°N 96.2°W

Maximum Sustained Winds: 65 mph

Present Movement: NNW at 5 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 992 mb

Next update: Tuesday (9/10) at 7 a.m.

Monday 9/9 10 p.m.

  • Little change in intensity since earlier this evening
  • No appreciable change in forecast path
  • Landfall still expected late Wednesday in southern Louisiana
  • Major impact for Coastal Bend will be high surface, dangerous rip currents and 1 - 3 feet of coastal inundation

Location: 24.3°N 96.2°W

Maximum Sustained Winds: 65 mph

Present Movement: NNW at 5 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 992 mb

Next update: Tuesday (9/10) at 4 a.m.
Monday 9/9 7 p.m.

  • Francine better organized and developing an eye
  • Recon flight indicates pressure falling steadily
  • Track forecast, despite slight jog of eye to the west, is essentially unchanged
  • Landfall expected late Wednesday in southern Louisiana

      Monday 9/9 1 p.m.

      • Francine is a tropical storm and is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane when it reaches the northwestern Gulf coast by Wednesday
      • The system is becoming stronger and better organized
      • There is an increasing possibility for life-threatening storm surge for parts of the Upper Texas Coast and Louisiana.
      • The Upper Texas Coast is under a Tropical Storm Watch and a majority of the Louisiana coast is under a Hurricane watch.
      • Currently, no watches or warnings are in place for the Coastal Bend

      Location: 23.7°N 95.8°W

      Maximum Sustained Winds: 60 mph

      Present Movement: NNW at 5 mph

      Minimum Central Pressure: 996 mb

    Monday 9/9 10 a.m.

    • Francine is now a tropical storm and is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane when it reaches the northwestern Gulf coast by Wednesday
    • There is an increasing possibility for life-threatening storm surge for parts of the Upper Texas Coast and Louisiana.
    • The Upper Texas Coast is under a Tropical Storm Watch and a majority of Louisiana is under a Hurricane watch.

    • Currently, no watches or warnings are in place for the Coastal Bend

