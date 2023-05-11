Watch Now
Hotter then wetter

Posted at 8:12 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 21:26:05-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A southwesterly flow aloft with embedded areas of instability will produce on and off thundershowers some with locally heavy rain that will start on Saturday and persist through next Tuesday.

Tonight will be breezy, warm and stuffy and under cloudy skies we will have a low of 77.
Thursday expect morning clouds then afternoon sunshine hazy breezy hot and humid with a high of 91 and a heat index of 100.

Thursday night we will have cloudy skies warm and sticky with a low of 78. Friday a little more wind very humid and warm with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 89.

Expect scattered thundershowers on Saturday but for most of the day west of the city and coast. Numerous thundershowers with locally heavy rain on average of 2-4 " but more in some areas for Sunday and Monday.

