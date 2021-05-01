Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Flash-flood warning, watch issued for Corpus Christi area

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson 12 a.m. WX update
Flash-flood warning 0430.jpg
Posted at 12:07 AM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 01:33:45-04

The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood warning for the Corpus Christi area, precipitated by the fact that the Flour Bluff area, specifically, recorded about 2 inches of rainfall in a relatively quick matter of time.

A separate flash-flood watch has been issued for Corpus Christi until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Rainfall totals of between 4 and 6 inches are expected in the Coastal Bend, with certain areas possibly seeing 10-inch rainfall.

A tornado warning also had been issued Friday night, but expired at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRISTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019