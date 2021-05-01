Flash-flood warning, watch issued for Corpus Christi area

The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood warning for the Corpus Christi area, precipitated by the fact that the Flour Bluff area, specifically, recorded about 2 inches of rainfall in a relatively quick matter of time.

A separate flash-flood watch has been issued for Corpus Christi until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Rainfall totals of between 4 and 6 inches are expected in the Coastal Bend, with certain areas possibly seeing 10-inch rainfall.

A tornado warning also had been issued Friday night, but expired at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

