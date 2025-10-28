Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Toasty Tuesday for the Coastal Bend ahead of tonight's cold front

Sunrise Forecast: Tuesday, October 28th, 2025
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Tuesday morning Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Very warm today with temps in the mid to upper 90s from Corpus Christi inland
  • Feels like temps near or hitting the century mark
  • Cold front arrives this evening around 7-9pm cooling things off the rest of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Hot

Temperature: 95F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Isolated showers with cold front arrival around 7-9pm then Mostly Clear skies

Temperature: 58F

Winds: N 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool

Temperature: 76F

Winds: N 20-25 mph

Have a great Tuesday and stay cool Coastal Bend!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.