Thursday's Forecast: Plenty of sun, stickier air moving in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! A little warmer start to our morning across our neighborhoods with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
This afternoon will be a warm one, similar to Wednesday afternoon. Highs are in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny conditions. As we head into Friday, the weekend, and early next week, rain chances increase as well as humidity.
With our expected rain chances, this will keep our temperatures near normal for the next upcoming days. As for a temperature outlook, we are looking to have more warmer days in the forecast through the halfway point of October.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny skies
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny with showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: N 5-15 mph
Have a great Thursday!