THURSDAY: Warm, breezy, and humid conditions continue across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Patchyfog overnight
- Warm temps continue
- A few showers possible Friday
It's muggy!
The 'air-you-can-wear' feeling is nothing new across the Coastal Bend. We've been feeling like spring for much of February. Tonight and heading into Thursday morning, you should expect patchy fog and slightly reduced on your morning commute. It's best to give yourself some extra time to head out the door! Visibility will improve substantially after daybreak, but fog over the water might take longer to clear. Expect Thursday afternoon to bring more 'filtered sunshine' before the clouds decrease. Highs will return to the low to middle 80s with an onshore breeze and muggy conditions.
Rainfall
While we can't rule out a few stray sprinkles or showers over the next few mornings, our best chances of measurable rain won't come until Friday. Our next cold front arrives on Saturday morning. This cold front will bring 'sweater weather' to the Bus Stop Forecast early next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday night: Cloudy and breezy, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Thursday: Decreasing clouds, humid and warm
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, damp
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great evening!