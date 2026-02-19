THURSDAY: Warm, breezy, and humid conditions continue across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

Patchyfog overnight

Warm temps continue

A few showers possible Friday

It's muggy!

The 'air-you-can-wear' feeling is nothing new across the Coastal Bend. We've been feeling like spring for much of February. Tonight and heading into Thursday morning, you should expect patchy fog and slightly reduced on your morning commute. It's best to give yourself some extra time to head out the door! Visibility will improve substantially after daybreak, but fog over the water might take longer to clear. Expect Thursday afternoon to bring more 'filtered sunshine' before the clouds decrease. Highs will return to the low to middle 80s with an onshore breeze and muggy conditions.

Rainfall

While we can't rule out a few stray sprinkles or showers over the next few mornings, our best chances of measurable rain won't come until Friday. Our next cold front arrives on Saturday morning. This cold front will bring 'sweater weather' to the Bus Stop Forecast early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Cloudy and breezy, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Thursday: Decreasing clouds, humid and warm

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, damp

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

