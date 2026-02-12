Thursday morning will be foggy across most neighborhoods

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Widespread fog overnight
- Sprinkles possible, but no meaningful rain yet
- Rain is expected Saturday morning
More fog overnight
The 'air-you-can-wear' feeling and fog will be most noticeable across the Coastal Bend heading into Thursday morning. Fog will be more widespread overnight, impacting your morning commute on Thursday. It's best to give yourself some extra time to head out the door! Visibility will improve substantially by mid-morning, but fog over the water might take longer to clear. Expect Thursday afternoon to be mostly sunny and muggy. Highs will return to the low 80s with an onshore breeze.
Rainfall
While we can't rule out a few stray sprinkles or showers over the next few mornings, no meaningful rainfall is expected— yet. Our next cold front arrives on Saturday morning. This is a weak cold front, so don't expect buckets of rain or 'sweater weather'. A few morning showers and mostly cloudy skies are expected, so don't worry! Your lovey-dovey plans should be dry.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday night: More clouds, widespread fog
Temperature: Low 61ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Decreasing clouds, humid and warm
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
