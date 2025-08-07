THURSDAY FORECAST: Sunny, hot, and muggy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hot and humid
- Unlikely chance for rain
Heat and humidity continue in the forecast thanks to high pressure over New Mexico extending to the Coastal Bend. This promotes all the sunshine we'll see today along with near-record high temperatures in the upper 90s, heat index values approaching the 110s, and diminishing rain chances.
Please make sure to practice heat safety, as this heat is considered dangerous regardless of whether heat alerts are issued or not.
Rain activity could return early next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Friday: More heat and humidity
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Have a great day and stay cool!