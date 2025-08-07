THURSDAY FORECAST: Sunny, hot, and muggy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hot and humid

Unlikely chance for rain



Heat and humidity continue in the forecast thanks to high pressure over New Mexico extending to the Coastal Bend. This promotes all the sunshine we'll see today along with near-record high temperatures in the upper 90s, heat index values approaching the 110s, and diminishing rain chances.

Please make sure to practice heat safety, as this heat is considered dangerous regardless of whether heat alerts are issued or not.

Rain activity could return early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Friday: More heat and humidity

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great day and stay cool!