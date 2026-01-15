THURSDAY FORECAST: Sunny, breezy, and a bit cooler

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sunny and mild tomorrow

High temps: 60s & 70s

Watching rain chances next week

Pleasant temps

If you liked today, Thursday's forecast will be please, too. Expect another chilly morning with temps in the lower 40s inland and near 50ºF along the coast. We'll still have lots of blue sky and sunshine, but the afternoon highs on Thursday will be a bit cooler because of a weak cold front. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s, which is what we usually expect for this time of the year. If that's too mild for your liking, you'll be glad to know highs will return to the 70s on Friday. Temps will flip-flop between the 60s to 70s for afternoon highs through the weekend.

Rainfall

Speaking of the weekend, another cold front arrives Friday night. This will keep high temps in the 60s, but meaningful rainfall isn't likely. Our next best chance for measurable rainfall won't come until Monday evening. I don't think any of the Martin Luther King, Jr. festivities will be impacted, but that timing could change since it's still a few days out. Confidence is growing in favor of a soggy Tuesday and Wednesday next week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Clear and chilly

Temperature: Low 42ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Thursday: Clear skies and much warmer!

Temperature: High 67ºF

Winds: N/SE 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Clear and chilly

Temperature: Low 46ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Have a wonderful evening!