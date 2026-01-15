Thursday Forecast: Cool weather and clear skies overhead before a Friday warm up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cool weather and Sunny skies throughout today

Winds calm down through the AM hours along the coast similar to our inland neighborhoods

Warm up on the way tomorrow chasing highs in the mid to upper 70s

Today we're starting off a bit chilly under the clear skies overhead which allowed temperatures to drop into the 40s for most of us this morning. With high pressure overhead leading to clear skies and winds returning from the southeast this evening we'll see a good warm up tomorrow as daytime highs climb about ~10F higher than today to the mid to upper 70s across the region. Another cold front arriving tomorrow night drops temperatures back into the lower 60s for the weekend, but luckily we'll still see a good amount of sunshine here in the Coastal Bend. By next week we'll see our next weather-maker arrive around the Monday night to Wednesday time-frame leading to some decent rain chances! Everything is looking fairly promising for now, but things could still change so make sure to check back for any updates as we get more high-res model guidance tomorrow and into this weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and Cool

Temperature: 66F

Winds: N 5-15 mph, then SE 5-15 mph this evening

Tonight: Cool with Clear Skies

Temperature: 47F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

Temperature: 77F

Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!