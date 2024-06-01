Thunderstorms may return to the Coastal Bend tonight; heat increasing next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Another round of thunderstorms is possible tonight, then upper-air high pressure returns heat and humidity this weekend and through next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Unstable conditions may return strong storms to the Coastal Bend tonight

Not much in the way of additional rainfall is expected for another week

High levels and heat and humidity will be a dominant feature next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 14 to 26 mph, except stronger and gusty near thunderstorms

Saturday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 13 to 24 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny and windy

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

South southeast 15 to 28 mph

More overnight storms with heavy rain and strong winds are possible tonight, so stay informed.