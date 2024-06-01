Watch Now
Thunderstorms may return to the Coastal Bend tonight; heat increasing next week

KRIS6
Thunderstorms may return strong winds to the Coastal Bend tonight.
Posted at 8:51 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 21:51:11-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Another round of thunderstorms is possible tonight, then upper-air high pressure returns heat and humidity this weekend and through next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Unstable conditions may return strong storms to the Coastal Bend tonight
  • Not much in the way of additional rainfall is expected for another week
  • High levels and heat and humidity will be a dominant feature next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 14 to 26 mph, except stronger and gusty near thunderstorms

Saturday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 24 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny and windy
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
South southeast 15 to 28 mph

More overnight storms with heavy rain and strong winds are possible tonight, so stay informed.

