Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

THIS WEEK: Temps and humidity on the rise, with 90s expected later this week!

Fire danger is still a concern this week
Chief Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your forecast for the week ahead. (2-23-2026)
THIS WEEK: Temps and humidity on the rise, with 90s expected later this week!
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Breezy tomorrow afternoon and into Wednesday
  • Big warm-up: 90s on Thursday
  • No rain this week

Temps, humidity, and wind
The week is off to a cool, dry, and breezy start. While conditions will generally be breezy all week, southeast winds at least help to draw more moisture into the air above us. Winds will be light on Tuesday morning, but increase during the afternoon. Breezy conditions linger through the end of the week.

Expect humidity to increase through early Thursday. Temperatures will also take a big leap! Afternoons will be much warmer each day, with low 90s in the forecast for Corpus Christi on Thursday!!

Record High.png

Overall, warm temps look to continue. I think it's safe to say winter is over in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Monday night: A few clouds, chilly
Temperature: Low 45ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly clear, breezy, warmer
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 61ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a great week!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.