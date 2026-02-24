THIS WEEK: Temps and humidity on the rise, with 90s expected later this week!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Breezy tomorrow afternoon and into Wednesday
- Big warm-up: 90s on Thursday
- No rain this week
Temps, humidity, and wind
The week is off to a cool, dry, and breezy start. While conditions will generally be breezy all week, southeast winds at least help to draw more moisture into the air above us. Winds will be light on Tuesday morning, but increase during the afternoon. Breezy conditions linger through the end of the week.
Expect humidity to increase through early Thursday. Temperatures will also take a big leap! Afternoons will be much warmer each day, with low 90s in the forecast for Corpus Christi on Thursday!!
Overall, warm temps look to continue. I think it's safe to say winter is over in the Coastal Bend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Monday night: A few clouds, chilly
Temperature: Low 45ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly clear, breezy, warmer
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 61ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Have a great week!