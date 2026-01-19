THIS WEEK: Increasing rain chances, very warm temps— then an arctic cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A few showers on Tuesday

Best rainfall on Wednesday

Temps rising this week

A strong cold front arrives this weekend

Rainfall

Clouds will be moving in throughout the night. These clouds will offer just a few light showers on Tuesday, with the best rainfall expected on Wednesday. As a reminder, we are in the dry season, so abundant rainfall isn't common this time of year. Still, with rainfall accumulations ranging from 0.10 - 0.75", this is an exciting forecast. Most of the rain is expected east of HWY 281, meaning most of the rain will fall in our neighborhoods, less rain on our watershed. Let's hope Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi get a good downpour or two!

Temp trend

Despite another chilly morning, today's rebound to the 70s was great! This week, high temps will range from the upper 60s on Tuesday to the upper 70s on Friday. This warming trend will end with a strong cold front on Saturday morning. This will be our first arctic cold front of the season; confidence is high that subfreezing morning low temps will arrive in the Coastal Bend by Sunday.

Weather chisme?

There is 'chisme' circulating that winter weather is coming to the Coastal Bend next weekend. This is very unlikely, but it isn't impossible. If you thought liquid rain was difficult to get in the Coastal Bend, it'll be just as difficult (if not more) for a frozen variety of precipitation to happen. For now, it's just something we're keeping an eye on! It's a good idea to prepare the 4 P's for another freeze next weekend.

KRIS 6 WEATHER

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: Cloudy, much warmer

Temperature: Low 55ºF

Winds: SE/NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, isolated showers

Temperature: High 68ºF

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Cloudy, a few showers

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great week ahead!