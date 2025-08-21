There's a better chance of rain in your neighborhood over the next few days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Daily rain chances this week

More widespread rainfall expected

Slight cool-down ahead!

Daily rain chances continue through the weekend. Wednesday's sea breeze didn't offer a lot of rain, but not to worry— more is in the forecast. A cold front is swooping down the Great Plains and will "modify" or lose it's 'cool' as it mixes with warmer air along the northern Gulf Coast. The cold front will not make it to the Coastal Bend, but it will be close enough to spark rainfall. Expect more widespread showers and storms each of the next afternoons. Saturday will probably be the wettest day, but don't cancel your outdoor plans yet. While rianfall will be heavy at times, it won't be a washout.

High temps will top out a few degrees below normal for a change. Highs will still be in the 90s, but a slight cool-down is appreciated! Hot afternoons are still in the forecast, but the heat will be improved.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, quiet

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: Light & variable

Thursday: Increasing clouds, PM storms

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Thursday night: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: Light & variable

Have a wonderful evening!