The second half of the week brings more humidity and better rain chances

Heat risk still moderate to major (2 to 3 out of 4)

Sea breeze showers Thursday

Better rain chances for the weekend

Tracking the Tropics

Temperatures may not be much hotter than normal, but the near-record heat continues. The Coastal Bend heatwave continues as afternoon highs remain a few degrees above average on Thursday. High temperatures remain in the upper 90s, but will be a bit lower on Friday as tropical moisture nears South Texas. High risk will remain at least moderate (2 out of 4) through the end of the week. Please check on kids, pets, and the elderly. Stay cool! Most neighborhoods will experience a 'feels like' temperature range from 105-109ºF. As the sea breeze moves in Thursday afternoon, there may be a quick shower for inland neighborhoods.

More significant rainfall is expected late Friday and into Saturday. An area of interest that the NHC is keeping an eye on has a very low chance of tropical development— still that water has to go somewhere and it looks like we could benefit. There are still many factors ahead to monitor: small changes in the overall weather pattern could make this rainfall skirt right by us (a slim chance of a let down). I'll continue to monitor.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Thursday: Sunny and hot

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: S 5-20 mph

Thursday night: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

