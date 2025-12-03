The last supermoon of the year: But will it be visible in the Coastal Bend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The last supermoon of 2025, known as the "Cold Moon," will illuminate Thursday evening skies as it reaches peak fullness at 5:14 p.m., though Coastal Bend residents may face viewing challenges due to expected cloud cover.

The Cold Moon gets its name from the colder temperatures that typically arrive during this time of year, marking the final supermoon in a series of three consecutive lunar events that have occurred in recent months.

Unfortunately for local stargazers, cloudy conditions are forecast to obscure much of the view in the Coastal Bend. However, the moon will appear full to the naked eye on both Wednesday and Thursday evening for those who catch breaks in the cloud cover.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit. This proximity makes the moon appear up to 8% bigger and 16% brighter than the faintest moon of the year, according to NASA.

Supermoons typically occur in clusters, taking advantage of the moon's optimal positioning along its elliptical orbit around Earth.

Adding to the visual impact is what scientists call the "moon illusion" – a mysterious optical effect that makes the moon appear larger when positioned near the horizon, regardless of whether it's a supermoon.

