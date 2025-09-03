The hot and spicy heat is back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dry air makes for very hot conditions this afternoon

Feels like temps up to 105°F

Worsening heat danger (moderate to major)

Rain and below-average temps return this weekend

As dry air takes over the region, conditions will be up to 7 degrees cooler this morning compared to yesterday, but by this afternoon, the dry air will contribute to very hot temperatures around 99°F. Feels like temps will range up to 105°F. Heat danger will worsen through the rest of the work week (moderate to major, level 2 and 3 out of 4).

By the weekend, the forecast will shift again to cooler and soggier weather, as another front will approach the area and tropical moisture from the Eastern Pacific

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Very hot, humid, mostly sunny

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, warm

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Hottest day of the week

Temperature: High 100ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great day and stay cool!