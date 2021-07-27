The heat dominates despite a few stray showers in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our typical summer-time high-pressure system that promotes a lot of sinking air and hot temperatures has a firm hold on our weather pattern in South Texas.

The dome of high pressure will move slightly north today and allow a few stray, to isolated at best, showers to move in from the coast and push inland with the afternoon sea breeze tomorrow and into Thursday. Though most of us will stay dry and sizzling hot, some of the showers could drop around a quarter to half an inch of rain in a very short amount of time.

Otherwise, mainly sunny conditions will prevail with relatively light winds all week long.

Air quality improves some today, but there will be a bit of some smoke that will move in tomorrow and bring air quality down. That will improve Thursday and Friday, but for the weekend we’ll have another round of some Saharan dust that will move back into South Texas and bring the hazy skies back to the region.

Be sure to check on family and friends during the peak heating times of the day, around 2-6PM. Heat index values will top around 105-110+ degrees each day. Also, be sure outdoor pets have a shaded area with access to cool water.

Today: Blazing hot and humid with mainly sunny skies…High: 94…Heat Index: 100-108…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly clear, humid and mild with some inland fog forming…Low: 71…Wind: Light & Variable.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, a few stray showers, still blazing hot and humid…High: 94…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly sunny with a few stray showers, hot and muggy…High: 95…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Friday: Lots of sunshine, very hot and humid…High: 95…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.

Saturday: Sunshine prevails with hot and humid conditions…High: 95…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies with very hot and humid temperatures…High: 96…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day and keep cool!