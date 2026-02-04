The cold front is moving through the area leaving a windy Wednesday in its wake

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cold front passed through this morning

Sunny skies and highs this afternoon around ~70F

Strong winds around 20-25 mph from the NE in the wake of the front

Today we're starting off fairly nice in the 40s as the cold front works through the area. Luckily overnight lows only dip into the upper 30s for our northern counties, after which we should climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s by later this afternoon. We have some cloudy skies this morning, but by 10am-12pm we'll see that cloud cover dissipate and leave sunny skies in the area. We'll also be left with a breezy wind immediately following the front and sticking around with us throughout our Wednesday. Luckily winds aren't as strong the rest of the week for us with today and yesterday being the windiest. As we head into later portions of the week we'll see warming temps once again that put us around the ~80F mark for both days this weekend and continue with the warmer than normal temperatures into the second week of February.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Breezy with AM Clouds & PM Sunshine

Temperature: 71F

Winds: NE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

Tonight: Clear Skies



Temperature: 42F

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Sunny Skies

Temperature: 70F

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great Wednesday and middle of the week!