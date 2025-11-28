Thanksgiving Forecast: Near-seasonal temps last through the end of week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thanksgiving, Coastal Bend! We are enjoying some near-seasonal temperatures for the holidays!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
These conditions will last through the end of the week with a brief warm up on Saturday. Before the weekend, highs will be in the mid 70s Friday, with lows in the 60s. The gradual warm up Saturday pushes our highs in the low 80s before our next cold front arrives.
This next cold front will bring colder air to the area, dropping our high temps on Sunday in the low 60s to start off December.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: ENE 15 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible
Temperature: High 76ºF
Winds: ENE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Friday night: Cloudy with showers
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a great Thanksgiving!