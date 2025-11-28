Thanksgiving Forecast: Near-seasonal temps last through the end of week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thanksgiving, Coastal Bend! We are enjoying some near-seasonal temperatures for the holidays!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

These conditions will last through the end of the week with a brief warm up on Saturday. Before the weekend, highs will be in the mid 70s Friday, with lows in the 60s. The gradual warm up Saturday pushes our highs in the low 80s before our next cold front arrives.

This next cold front will bring colder air to the area, dropping our high temps on Sunday in the low 60s to start off December.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: ENE 15 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible

Temperature: High 76ºF

Winds: ENE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Friday night: Cloudy with showers

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a great Thanksgiving!