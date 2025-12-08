Temps hang out in the 60s tonight with low visibility overnight into the morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Temperatures are in the 60s and will only drop a few more degrees overnight before warming up Sunday afternoon.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Overnight into Sunday morning, dense fog settles into place and will impact visibility across our neighborhoods through the late morning. Some areas will only have up to half a mile of visibility until conditions improve by late morning hours.
Temperatures will slightly warm more into the afternoon on Sunday, closer to the upper 70s and low 80s. Another cold front is on the way into the afternoon and evening, but no rain chances are expected with this front.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight
Temperature: Low 60ºF
Winds: SE 5 mph
Sunday: Cloudy then slightly sunny
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 49ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a great Saturday!