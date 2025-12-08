Temps hang out in the 60s tonight with low visibility overnight into the morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Temperatures are in the 60s and will only drop a few more degrees overnight before warming up Sunday afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Overnight into Sunday morning, dense fog settles into place and will impact visibility across our neighborhoods through the late morning. Some areas will only have up to half a mile of visibility until conditions improve by late morning hours.

Temperatures will slightly warm more into the afternoon on Sunday, closer to the upper 70s and low 80s. Another cold front is on the way into the afternoon and evening, but no rain chances are expected with this front.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: SE 5 mph

Sunday: Cloudy then slightly sunny

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 49ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Saturday!