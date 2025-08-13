Temperatures take a warm up before the end of week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! It is another hot day for us across our neighborhoods and increased hit risk through Thursday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
High temperatures through Thursday remain in the upper 90s before rain chances return to the forecast Friday and Saturday. Along with the rain comes a temperature cool down, bringing highs into the low to mid 90s.
The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on an area of interest in the northwestern Caribbean. There is currently a low chance of formation within the next 7 days (10%), but this system is expected to move northeast and inland over Mexico, making the chances of further development unlikely.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Thursday: Sunny and hot
Temperature: High 99ºF
Winds: S 5-20 mph
Thursday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Have a great Wednesday!