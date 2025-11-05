Temperatures start to warm up through the end of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Temperatures start to take a gradual warm up today through Saturday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Temps warm through Saturday
- No rain chances this week
- Cold front arrives Sunday
While we will be warming over the next few days, temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s and even low 90s by the end of the week. A lighter cold front moves through Sunday that will help cool our temperatures below average for a couple of days headed into next week.
With drier air for now, dew points start to climb into Thursday and the weekend before a sharp decline in humidity headed into Sunday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny skies
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Sunny skies
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Have a great Wednesday!