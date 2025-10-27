Temperatures return to the 90s the next couple of days before cooler air arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We dry out to wrap up the week ahead with sunny conditions.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
A weaker cold front pushes through the Coastal Bend this morning headed into the afternoon. This front will not bring a temperature cool down, but mainly a shift in winds from the north.
The more impactful cold front pushes through our neighborhoods on Tuesday, impacting temperatures for the remainder of the work week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Temperatures are expected to be below normal for about three days.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny skies
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday: Sunny skies, patchy fog in the AM
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great Sunday!