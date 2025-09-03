Temperatures increase through Friday, highs in the triple digits expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are taking a temperature warm up mid week that will last through Friday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hot and sunny Wednesday through Friday
- Rain chances return this weekend
Overall high temperatures will be in the upper 90s and low 100s across our neighborhoods in the Coastal Bend through Friday. Towards Saturday night, rain chances are expected to return through Monday, bringing a bit of relief from the heat this week.
This weekend's moisture will be tropical moisture from the remnants of Lorena in the Pacific. Depending on the timing and location of the most abundant rainfall, we could see some local heavy downpours at times.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Thursday: Sunny and hot
Temperature: High 100ºF
Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Have a great Wednesday!