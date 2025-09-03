Temperatures increase through Friday, highs in the triple digits expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are taking a temperature warm up mid week that will last through Friday.

Hot and sunny Wednesday through Friday

Rain chances return this weekend

Overall high temperatures will be in the upper 90s and low 100s across our neighborhoods in the Coastal Bend through Friday. Towards Saturday night, rain chances are expected to return through Monday, bringing a bit of relief from the heat this week.

This weekend's moisture will be tropical moisture from the remnants of Lorena in the Pacific. Depending on the timing and location of the most abundant rainfall, we could see some local heavy downpours at times.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Sunny and hot

Temperature: High 100ºF

Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great Wednesday!