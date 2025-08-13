Temperatures heating up with another round of passing showers Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Temperatures are warming up before we get a brief cool down at the end of the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures are touching the upper 90s and even triple digits before we see a bit of a break in hot temperatures Friday. We have another chance of rain Wednesday from the seabreeze, and another round of showers and thunderstorms Friday, headed into the weekend.

With temperatures warming, it is important to practice heat safety as feels-like temperatures will be upward of 109ºF in Corpus Christi. Most of our inland neighbors have consistently hit triple-digit weather with even warmer feels-like temperatures.

We are also keeping an eye on the tropics as Tropical Storm Erin continues to move west off the coast of Africa, also expected to become our first hurricane of the season and a major hurricane. There is another area of interest in the northwestern Caribbean that currently has a low chance of formation in the next 7 days, but could gain some fuel after crossing into the Gulf by late week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Sunny with passing showers

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday!