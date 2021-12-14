Temperatures heading above normal again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure has moved off to the east of us, resulting in a dramatic increase in moisture across South Texas.

One of the first ways to identify this is the dense fog that has developed over the region. Visibility is below a mile, for some below a quarter mile, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.

The advisory is also true for the bays, nearshore and offshore waters. Mariners use caution as well as early morning commuters.

In addition, there is some drizzle and light to moderate showers embedded in the cloud coverage and fog this morning, causing some of the roadways to be wet. Be sure to reduce speed limits and be especially cautious on bridges and overpasses.

We’ll hold on to a good amount of cloud coverage again today with some partial sunshine later this afternoon and much warmer afternoon highs in the low 80s.

This pattern will hold on to us through the end of the week, with increasing southeasterly winds as upper-level high pressure remains in control of the forecast.

Our next cold front will arrive Saturday with much cooler and drier air, but it will also result in some of the best rain chances we’ve seen this month. While we are not expecting a washout, many locations will average around a quarter to half an inch with some spotty locations receiving just more than an inch of rain.

By Sunday and Monday morning, temperatures will drop into the 40s and afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Today: AM Dense Fog; Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m., PM partly cloudy, warmer and windy…High: 81…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, humid and mild with some patchy fog; winds will stay up some…Low: 68…Wind: SSE 7-14 mph.

Wednesday: Warm, humid and windy…High: 83…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Very warm, humid and winds stay on the gusty side…High: 85…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm, humid and windy…High: 84…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Cold front arrives with showers and storms likely across South Texas; cooler and drier air moves in…High: 78 (early, then falling through the day) …Wind: NNE 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy to overcast with light rain and drizzle; chilly and breezy…High: 59…Wind: N 15-20 mph.

