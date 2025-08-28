Switching our rainy forecast to a sweltering and dry one

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday or Friday Jr.!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hot, dry, and muggy
- Feels like temps around 110°
- Worsening heat risk into the Labor Day Weekend
Today, we switch from a rainy weather pattern to a hot, dry, and muggy one that will last through the first half of your Labor Day Weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s today through Saturday. Heat index values will reach around 110ºF. Heat danger will increase to major risk today and extreme Friday and Saturday.
Labor Day Weekend plan will be safe Saturday, but keep an eye on the forecast Sunday and Monday as our rain chances will return as the same frontal boundary that gave us our rain chances early this week returns to the Coastal Bend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny, hot, and humid
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Clear skies
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: More sunshine heat
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a great day!