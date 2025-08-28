Switching our rainy forecast to a sweltering and dry one

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday or Friday Jr.!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hot, dry, and muggy

Feels like temps around 110°

Worsening heat risk into the Labor Day Weekend

Today, we switch from a rainy weather pattern to a hot, dry, and muggy one that will last through the first half of your Labor Day Weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s today through Saturday. Heat index values will reach around 110ºF. Heat danger will increase to major risk today and extreme Friday and Saturday.

Labor Day Weekend plan will be safe Saturday, but keep an eye on the forecast Sunday and Monday as our rain chances will return as the same frontal boundary that gave us our rain chances early this week returns to the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, hot, and humid

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday: More sunshine heat

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great day!