Sunny skies and a slow warm up throughout this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx —

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sunny skies take over for the seven day forecast

Temperatures push towards 90° by Friday into Saturday

Cold front arrives Saturday night/Sunday morning cooling us to the 70s and 40s briefly next week

Temperatures this week are going to slightly rise each day under the influence of high pressure peaking in the low 90s potentially by Friday into Saturday. Rain chances are looking at 10% or less throughout the seven day forecast unfortunately. Our next cold front is on the way expected to arrive by Saturday night to Sunday morning cooling us off substantially (although short lived it looks like) for the start of next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Mild

Temperature: 83°F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Calm

Temperature: 60°F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm

Temperature: 85°F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!