Sunny mild days, clear cool nights and low humidity...midweek bliss.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Low humidity will keep afternoons warm and nights cool through Thursday, then Gulf moisture returns through the weekend, setting up isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday through Tuesday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Chamber of Commerce weather through midweek
- Gust onshore flow increases humidity Friday through Sunday
- Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Sunday - Tuesday
- Eclipse viewing in peril due to anticipated cloud cover
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Clear, cool and breezy
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
North 12 to 23 mph
Wednesday:
Sunny and dry
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
Northeast 8 to 16 mph
Thursday:
Sunny, warm and dry
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 12 mph
Mostly fair skies and mild to warm afternoons through the work week, then increasing Gulf moisture sets up rain chances Sunday through Tuesday.