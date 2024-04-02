Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny mild days, clear cool nights and low humidity...midweek bliss.

New York inmates sue state to view the solar eclipse
Marcos Brindicci/AP
New York inmates sue state to view the solar eclipse
Posted at 5:02 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 18:02:11-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Low humidity will keep afternoons warm and nights cool through Thursday, then Gulf moisture returns through the weekend, setting up isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday through Tuesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Chamber of Commerce weather through midweek
  • Gust onshore flow increases humidity Friday through Sunday
  • Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Sunday - Tuesday
  • Eclipse viewing in peril due to anticipated cloud cover

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Clear, cool and breezy
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
North 12 to 23 mph

Wednesday:
Sunny and dry
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
Northeast 8 to 16 mph

Thursday:
Sunny, warm and dry
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 12 mph

Mostly fair skies and mild to warm afternoons through the work week, then increasing Gulf moisture sets up rain chances Sunday through Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019