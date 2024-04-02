Sunny mild days, clear cool nights and low humidity...midweek bliss.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Low humidity will keep afternoons warm and nights cool through Thursday, then Gulf moisture returns through the weekend, setting up isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday through Tuesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Chamber of Commerce weather through midweek

Gust onshore flow increases humidity Friday through Sunday

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Sunday - Tuesday

Eclipse viewing in peril due to anticipated cloud cover

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Clear, cool and breezy

Temperature:

Low in the middle 50s

Winds:

North 12 to 23 mph

Wednesday:

Sunny and dry

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

Northeast 8 to 16 mph

Thursday:

Sunny, warm and dry

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 6 to 12 mph

Mostly fair skies and mild to warm afternoons through the work week, then increasing Gulf moisture sets up rain chances Sunday through Tuesday.