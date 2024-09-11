Watch Now
Sunny for the rest of week with light winds

Wednesday 5pm Julia Kwedi's Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! As Hurricane Francine makes landfall as a category 2 hurricane in the Louisiana coastline, the sunshine returns with light winds here at home.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Coastal Flood advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday
  • Small craft advisory in effect until 7 p.m.

We finally got the sunshine back in the forecast and it will remain through the remainder of the workweek. Winds will becoming increasingly light before shifting to a southeasterly flow, bring moisture back into the area.

Hurricane Francine may have squashed our rain chances earlier in the week but as moisture return so will our rain chances by the end of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, light breeze
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with light winds
Temperature: High 95°F
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday Night: Mostly Clear
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great evening!

