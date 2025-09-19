Sunny end to the work week with better rain chances ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday!

Better rain chances next week

Temps, humidity increasing

Mostly sunny conditions are expected by this afternoon. Rain chances will be even less likely than yesterday. Improvement in our rain chances is on the way as moisture increases this weekend through next week. Temperatures will also slightly increase to the mid-90s.

Today: Sunny, stray showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Friday night: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Rain chance begin

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

