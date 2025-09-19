Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunny end to the work week with better rain chances ahead

Julia Kwedi Friday 9/19/25 Sunrise forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Better rain chances next week
  • Temps, humidity increasing

Mostly sunny conditions are expected by this afternoon. Rain chances will be even less likely than yesterday. Improvement in our rain chances is on the way as moisture increases this weekend through next week. Temperatures will also slightly increase to the mid-90s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, stray showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph

Friday night: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Rain chance begin
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

