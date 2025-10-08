Sunny conditions stick around with some passing, isolated showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are waking up to some warmer, more muggy conditions this Wednesday. The good news, conditions will improve towards the end of the week.
Warm and muggy conditions are sticking in the forecast for the beginning portion of the week. Towards Friday and into the weekend, drier conditions will settle in, leading to more pleasant weather for the remainder of the work.
We are still keeping an eye on the potential for minor coastal flooding as winds are expected to increase over the coastal waters Thursday and Friday. At this time, there are not any advisories in place or high rip current risk.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with showers & storms
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: NE 15-20 mph
