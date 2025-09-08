Sunday's Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms to wrap up the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We are ending the week with a wet weather pattern that could last into early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Showers and thunderstorms start overnight into early Sunday morning with good rain chances throughout the day. A frontal boundary is lingering over Texas and the Gulf, increasing our rain chances this weekend. There is also an opportunity of abundant moisture as Lorena merges more east from the Pacific.

Temperatures this week will be below normal for Sunday due to increased cloud cover and rain. While headed into the work week, highs will be near normal in the low 90s through the following weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with showers likely

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Monday: Sunny with a chance of showers & thunderstorms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!