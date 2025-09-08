Sunday's Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms to wrap up the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We are ending the week with a wet weather pattern that could last into early next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Showers and thunderstorms start overnight into early Sunday morning with good rain chances throughout the day. A frontal boundary is lingering over Texas and the Gulf, increasing our rain chances this weekend. There is also an opportunity of abundant moisture as Lorena merges more east from the Pacific.
Temperatures this week will be below normal for Sunday due to increased cloud cover and rain. While headed into the work week, highs will be near normal in the low 90s through the following weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with showers likely
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday: Sunny with a chance of showers & thunderstorms
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Have a great Sunday!