SUMMER BEGINS: Passing showers and slightly less heat expected Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY! Today is also the first day of summer!!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Spotty showers through early afternoon

'Feels like' temps near 100ºF

Limited rainfall accumulations

Temps will rise a bit more slowly this morning with afternoon highs near 90°F. Highs might actually be cooler than average (by a degree or two) thanks to passing showers plentiful humidity. We're not expecting much for rainfall accumulations— up to one-quarter inch possible through the weekend, but a little bit goes a long way! Daily rain chances are in the forecast, though some days will be wetter than others. After today, our next best chance for rain will come later next week. I'll continue to track the rainfall trend; some model guidance suggests better totals by then. Temperatures will remain near average for this time of year in the lower 90s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Isolated showers early in the day

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, overnight showers

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Fri-YAY: A few showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a fantastic weekend!