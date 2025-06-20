SUMMER BEGINS: Passing showers and slightly less heat expected Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY! Today is also the first day of summer!!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Spotty showers through early afternoon
- 'Feels like' temps near 100ºF
- Limited rainfall accumulations
Temps will rise a bit more slowly this morning with afternoon highs near 90°F. Highs might actually be cooler than average (by a degree or two) thanks to passing showers plentiful humidity. We're not expecting much for rainfall accumulations— up to one-quarter inch possible through the weekend, but a little bit goes a long way! Daily rain chances are in the forecast, though some days will be wetter than others. After today, our next best chance for rain will come later next week. I'll continue to track the rainfall trend; some model guidance suggests better totals by then. Temperatures will remain near average for this time of year in the lower 90s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Isolated showers early in the day
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, overnight showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Fri-YAY: A few showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a fantastic weekend!