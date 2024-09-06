Stray showers and breezy conditions before our dry weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Stray showers continue through tonight.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We are slowly beginning to dry out but stray showers remain in the forecast tonight and are possible tomorrow. Even less rain is expected tomorrow as a frontal boundary settles in tomorrow afternoon, pushing in dry air and breezy northerly winds. Along with a break from the rain, this weekend will make for pleasant conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. But don't put your umbrella or raincoat too far away as rain chances will return next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Overcast and stray showers
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: N10-20 mph
Tomorrow: A couple of showers but mostly dry in the afternoon
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Friday Night: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Have a good evening!