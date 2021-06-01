Stormy morning, more rainfall in the forecast this week

CORPUS CHRISTI — A line of showers and storms moving west to east from Mexico is holding together fairly well this morning and bringing some heavy downpours, a lot of lightning, some small hail and gusty winds to inland parts of the Coastal Bend this morning.

The biggest hazards with the storms are going to be the strong winds and heavy downpours. Given our saturated grounds, some localized flash flooding is going to be a possibility.

A large upper-level disturbance off to our west will put us back in a very wet weather pattern for much of the week as it sends impulses/pockets of moisture towards South Texas every day through the early part of the weekend. Remember, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN. Also, don’t forget to download our free KRIS6 STORMSHIELD app on your mobile device. You can watch radar, stream live coverage and get all weather watches and warnings.

Rainfall amounts will vary, but a good average will be around 3-5 inches of rainfall accumulation through Saturday. Some locally higher amounts will certainly be possible.

We’ll finally begin to dry out late in the weekend and early next week.

Today: Showers and storms early, then mainly cloudy with some scattered afternoon showers and storms…High: 87…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Watching storms out west moving east again, otherwise cloudy and muggy…Low: 73…Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: More scattered showers and storms, localized heavy rain possible; mainly cloudy and warm…High: 86…SE 6-12 MPH.

Thursday: Scattered to numerous showers and storms…High: 85…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Cloudy, numerous showers and storms…High: 83…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Saturday: Numerous showers and storms in the area…High: 83…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, rain begins to move out…High: 87…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Keep that umbrella handy, stay dry and be safe everyone!

