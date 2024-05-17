Stormy Friday forecast across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning! It's a stormy Friday in the Coastal Bend. Stay weather alert today as some storms will be severe.

Strong storms likely

Rain ends this evening

Friday night, weekend plans look dry

Today: Severe storms expected

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: E/ SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Dry and mostly sunny, hot and humid

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

