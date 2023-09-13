Watch Now
Still hot, but relief is on the way

Rain chances increase later this week
Posted at 7:57 PM, Sep 12, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Another sunny and humid afternoon has gone, but another will be here tomorrow. Our Hump Day forecast is looking dry with highs reaching the upper 90s once again. While our temperatures are going to stay above average throughout the weekend, there are some changes on the way!

A cold front moving through Texas will fizzle out and "wobble" near the Coastal Bend on Thursday, and again on Friday into Saturday. This will bring modest rain chances to the Coastal Bend from late Thursday into Sunday. This event is by no means a washout, but some areas may see as much as an inch of rain over the next seven days! Temps will also drop a bit closer to average, topping out in the middle 90s.

Have a great evening!

