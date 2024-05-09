Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Still hot and humid with unhealthy air today, but cleaner air arrives Friday

thumbnail_extreme-heat.jpg
NWS
Excessive heat safety rules
thumbnail_extreme-heat.jpg
Posted at 3:34 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 17:24:21-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Relief from midweek excessive heat and smoke arrives early Friday as a cold front brings drier and cleaner air to the Coastal Bend. A series of disturbances promises ample rainfall next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Another hot and humid night is in store before a Friday morning cold front
  • Temperatures will drop a bit with the front, but the drier and cleaner air will be a relief
  • Much needed rain will begin Saturday night and continuing off and on through Monday
  • Additional rainfall is expected Wednesday and Thursday of next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Cloudy, hazy, warm and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Friday:
Partly cloudy and windy, with morning haze
Temperature:
High near 90
Winds:
Northeast 16 to 30 mph

Saturday:
Mostly cloudy, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East wind 14 to 26 mph

Remain cognizant of heat and pollution hazards this afternoon and evening; have a Plan-B for outdoor activities on Mother's Day.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019