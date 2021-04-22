Still cool and cloudy today with spotty showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Temperatures have been below normal for a few days thanks to some late-season cold fronts moving through South Texas and we’ll have another round of 70s today with increasing clouds and a few isolated to scattered showers in the forecast today through the end of the week.

This will be courtesy of a warm front pushing northward from South Texas through the central parts of the state. This will begin this afternoon and through the day tomorrow and eventually meet up with a weak cold front. Some severe weather will be possible from San Antonio eastward towards Dallas-Fort Worth and into the Houston area. If you have travel plans, want to keep an eye on the forecast.

The potential for a few severe thunderstorms in northern sections of the Coastal Bend will be possible on Friday, but a good amount of that is forecast to stay north. Otherwise, despite the weak cold front moving in around midday Saturday, a warming trend will be underway.

Today: Mainly cloudy, cool and breezy with a few isolated showers/sprinkles…High: 75…Wind: ESE 15-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, cool and muggy with a few sprinkles/light showers…Low: 69…Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, more hints of sunshine, warmer and scattered showers and thundershowers, some severe weather north…High: 83…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Cold front moves in midday, though weak, some brief storms may accompany front, then turning sunny…High: 90…Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, near seasonal, warm and breezy…High: 84…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Monday: Few more clouds, more wind, warm and muggy…High: 84…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, windy and warm…High: 86…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

