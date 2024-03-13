Sticky and muggy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Humid air you can wear this evening
- Winds will pick up tonight, gusting up to 35 mph
- Rain chances continue to improve for this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Building cloud cover and gusty winds
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SSE 10 to 20 mph
Tomorrow: Muggy and windy conditions continue with cloudy skies
Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: SSE 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph
Friday: Partly sunny
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SSE 10 to 15 mph
Have a good night!