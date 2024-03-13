Watch Now
Sticky and muggy

Humid and windy conditions are set to continue through the work week
KZTV
Posted at 5:23 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 18:27:10-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Humid air you can wear this evening
  • Winds will pick up tonight, gusting up to 35 mph
  • Rain chances continue to improve for this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Building cloud cover and gusty winds
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SSE 10 to 20 mph

Tomorrow: Muggy and windy conditions continue with cloudy skies
Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: SSE 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph

Friday: Partly sunny
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SSE 10 to 15 mph

Have a good night!

