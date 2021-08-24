Staying hazy, hot and dry for now

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue to be under the control of high pressure in South Texas and that will promote continued hot and mainly dry conditions as our string of above normal temperatures carries on.

Saharan dust has made the 5,000-mile journey from Africa and is degrading our air quality some today and tomorrow. If you are an allergy sufferer, it may be a good idea to limit your time outdoors.

The dome of high pressure will slowly begin to move more north and eastward and will allow tropical moisture to continue to pile up as we progress through the week and into the weekend.

That means the rainfall opportunity will begin to increase as well.

We’re keeping a very close and watchful eye on the tropics with three areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic. There is a tropical wave that will enter the Caribbean today with a medium chance of development in the next 5-days. This wave will cross over the Yucatan and eventually in the southern Gulf and has the potential to bring some rainfall by early next week.

We’ll continue to track the progress over the next several days, but this is a good reminder that it’s important to have a hurricane preparedness plan in place. That way if a tropical system threatens the Coastal Bend, you and your family will know how to respond. Be sure to visit www.kristv.com/hurricanespecial for tips on how to do just that.

Otherwise, stay hydrated to beat the heat and keep that umbrella close by and on stand-by as we shift to a wetter weather pattern.

Today: Mainly sunny, hazy and very hot…High: 97…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly clear, tranquil and warm…Low: 75…Wind: SSE 3-6 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly clear, a passing shower, very hot and humid/hazy…High: 97…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, but still hot and humid with stray to isolated showers…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Good mix of clouds and sun with a few stray to isolated showers…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: More clouds, rain chances increasing as tropical moisture increases. Scattered showers and storms possible. Watching the tropics!

Have a great day!