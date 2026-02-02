Starting off the week we're warmer Monday/Tuesday with a cold front on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cool start in the 40s for most
- Warmer afternoon to the 70s under mostly cloudy skies
- Cold front on the way tomorrow night, brings cooler mid-week weather
Well as we're starting off the first week of February we're looking warmer with daytime highs into the mid and upper 70s today and tomorrow. We do have a cold front on the way as we head into tomorrow night the brings some cooler days in the lower 60s again for Wednesday and Thursday. This cold front also stirs up a weak rain chance as it works through, but things look more likely for our neighbors to the northeast. As we head into the weekend it's looking warmer and sunnier luckily with temperatures rebounding into the upper 70s as we're heading into our Saturday and Sunday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Cloudy
Temperature: 71F
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Temperature: 59F
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny
Temperature: 79F
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph
I hope you have a great Monday and start to your week Coastal Bend!