Spotty fog this morning before windy, cloudy afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We still have a bit of some cool dry air in place over South Texas to start our Thursday and that’s helping keep fog from becoming too widespread.

Nevertheless, there are some spotty areas inland, around Hebbronville and Falfurrias, where visibility has fallen below a mile. Use caution on your early morning commute.

Winds will begin to increase this afternoon from the southeast, drawing in more moisture from the Gulf and increasing humidity.

Our next frontal boundary is moving through the Four Corners to our northwest. It is a Pacific cold front and doesn’t have a ton of cold air associated with it. It is forecast to move through tomorrow around midday to early afternoon and bring with it a few stray to isolated showers. Rainfall amounts will only amount to a tenth or two, at best.

Today we’ll have a slow increase of cloud coverage with winds picking up as the day progresses. Our forecast high today in Corpus Christi is 74 with winds from the east-southeast at 10-20 mph.

Tonight will be milder, but still on the cool side, with an overnight low of 59. More widespread fog will be possible.

Friday is a transition day with the arrival of the cold front in the early afternoon hours. We’ll warm up quickly into the upper 70s to low 80s prior to the front moving through and then we’ll see a few stray showers.

Once the front moves by, we’ll see temperatures drop gradually and the northerly winds will kick up around 15-25 MPH.

This weekend we’ll have highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under a good mix of clouds and sun. Winds will be on the breezy to windy side as well. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Next week, the temperatures bounce back into the upper 70s to low 80s and the winds will be strong and healthy out of the southeast each day as humidity rises.

Rain chances continue to be slim to none as drought conditions are likely to worsen before improving.

Have a great day!

