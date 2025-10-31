Spooky Friday forecast: Cool temps, improved fire risk across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Chilly, but not as cold Friday morning
- Moderate to High Fire Danger (2-3 out of 5)
Not as cold nor as dry
Lows will drop to 40s across our neighborhoods, so don't put your sweater away just yet! High temps on Halloween will creep into the upper 70s. Humidity is slowly coming back to the Coastal Bend as winds become onshore Friday afternoon. This will help improve the fire danger across the Coastal Bend, gradually. Expect Moderate to High Fire Danger (2-3 out of 5) on Friday. While this is much safer, please avoid any activities that could cause a spark! A Red Flag Warning remains in place until 10 p.m. Thursday.
Halloween Scarecast - 7 p.m.
Another cold front
Yep, another front is on the way. This cold front won't be as strong, but will keep our boo-tiful temperature trend through the first week of November! Ahead of the cold front, there is a chance for isolated showers later Saturday night (after sunset). The front arrives early Sunday morning, bringing breezy and cool weather.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Thursday night: Clear and chilly
Temperature: Low 48ºF
Winds: Calm
Halloween: Sunny and pleasant!
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: N/E 5-10 mph
Friday night: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 56ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a lovely evening!