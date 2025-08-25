Some quick passing showers this afternoon, mostly clear skies tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We had seasonal temperatures this afternoon, low to mid 90s for our high and a couple of passing showers.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
The bulk of our shower activity will arrive Tuesday, then lingering into Wednesday. Today consisted of mainly drier conditions with showers accompanied by the sea breeze. Temperatures take a warm up towards Thursday and Friday when rain chances lessen, but then return for the weekend.
Majority of the rainfall for Tuesday will start over the Gulf and move inland, closer to our coastal communities.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Have a great Monday!