Some quick passing showers this afternoon, mostly clear skies tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We had seasonal temperatures this afternoon, low to mid 90s for our high and a couple of passing showers.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The bulk of our shower activity will arrive Tuesday, then lingering into Wednesday. Today consisted of mainly drier conditions with showers accompanied by the sea breeze. Temperatures take a warm up towards Thursday and Friday when rain chances lessen, but then return for the weekend.

Majority of the rainfall for Tuesday will start over the Gulf and move inland, closer to our coastal communities.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great Monday!